Cajuns offensive guard AJ Gillie has just picked up his first ever preseason award of his career after he was named to the 2022 preseason Outland Trophy award watch list. The Football Writers Association of America give this award every year in honor of college football’s best interior lineman.

Get our free mobile app

Gillie is just one of 17 guards to make this list. Gillie played 12 out of 14 games at left guard for the Cajuns’ last season. He was part of an offensive line unit that ranked fourth in the Sunbelt and tied 42nd nationally in sacks given up with 1.86. Gillie also helped pave the way for the potent rushing attack which averaged 187.1 yards rushing per game.

attachment-IMG_3330 loading...

Gillie and that line was named to their second straight Joe Moore Award semifinalist last season, and they look to make it three years in a row. This year will make 75 years since the start of awarding the nation’s best interior lineman with the Outland Trophy. Gillie will begin his campaign to claim this title on September 3, when Cajuns host Southeastern to begin the 2022 season.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.