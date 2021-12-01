Cajuns Win Four In A Row – UL Beat Xavier 76-27

The UL Women's Basketball team is red hot right now. They defeated Xavier 76-27 for their fourth win in a row. Mind you minus the LSU loss, UL has won 6 total games. The Cajuns are on fire. This team is playing good basketball right now.

UL was in control of this game for the entirety of the game. They won the 1st quarter 12-5, 2nd quarter 23-8, 3rd quarter 19-13, and the 4th quarter a whopping 22-1. The Cajuns just dominated the 1st, 2nd, and 4th quarters of the game. The Cajuns controlled the paint by scoring 34 points in the paint compared to Xavier's 12. They also were extremely dominant on the defensive side of the ball, accumulating 16 steals and 2 blocks. Their defensive effort led to 36 points off of turnovers. When the Cajuns play defense like this they are dang near unbeatable.

Lanay Wheaton was the high point scorer with 18 points off the bench. She shot 7-10 from the field and also added 5 rebounds to her totals. Ty'Reona Doucet recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. And finally, Makayia Hallmon contributed 11 points and 4 rebounds.

If there was one negative I would point out about the Cajuns' performance it would be that they can't continue to shoot a low percentage from 3. The Cajuns shot 30% from 3. That's the only real negative takeaway from the game; however, when you play defense like the Cajuns do then your shooting totals can be a little lower than normal. Because your defense can pick up for your shooting inefficiencies. The Cajuns now have 11 days off to rest and focus on midterms. They will take the court again on Sunday, December 12th against Houston at 2:00 pm.