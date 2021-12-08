Cam Jordan Named 2021 New Orleans Saints Man of the Year

The New Orleans Saints have announced their nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. For the second year in a row, they've selected defensive end Cam Jordan for the honor.

He will now be up against 31 other players in the NFL for this prestigious honor.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.

The award was established back in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.

Each team nominates one player who has made a significant impact on his community.

The winner of the award will receive $250,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice. The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to the charity of their choice.

All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

On the field, it's been a tough week for Cam Jordan as he was placed into the league's COVID-19 protocol earlier in the week. His status for Sunday's game at the New York Jets remains up in the air.

For the season, Jordan has 38 combined tackles, 4 sacks, 4 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.