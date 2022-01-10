Former LSU Tiger Kevin Faulk has been elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The Carencro native still holds the SEC record for career all-purpose yards and had set eleven school records by the time he left LSU for the NFL.

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images/Andy Lyons/Allsport

The announcement from LSUsports.net provided the information on Faulk's fantastic career.

Native to the Acadiana area, Kevin Faulk shined in the NFL during his thirteen years with the New England Patriots. But before Faulk went on to get three Super Bowl rings across his professional career, he established himself as a versatile offensive weapon during his tenure in Baton Rouge.

(Photo by Jarrett Baker/Getty Images)

As an LSU Tiger, Faulk set eleven different school records. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 1995 and was a massive part of the program's success throughout his time on the team.

Faulk was a part of three different Tigers teams that rounded out their campaign's with bowl victories, as he solidified his place in Baton Rouge as a bonafide baller. But after his college and professional days concluded, Faulk found a way back to LSU's campus and joined the coaching staff from 2018-2021.

Scott Halleran, Getty Images

Kevin Faulk was quoted in reflection of the honor by saying:

All praise goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This is an honor that would not be possible without my great teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way. It's a tremendous honor, but for me it was a team effort. I'm so humbled and honored to be included among the great list of players and coaches in the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

See the full announcement from Faulk's alma mater @LSUfootball on Twitter below.

See word from @feezy_k himself on Twitter here.

Reactions to the news via Twitter here.

Congrats to Kevin Faulk on this amazing honor! Check out a memory from Faulk's college career via YouTube below.

My Mt. Rushmore of LSU Athletes