A University of Louisiana football player has given quite the Father's Day gift to his much-deserving stepdad. The Catholic High of New Iberia graduate has honored his stepfather by legally changing his name and giving him a custom Cajuns jersey which touts the new name.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Zi-Yon Hill will now be known as Zi-Yon Hill-Green.

It was an emotional Father's Day for Chris Green, step-dad to University of Louisiana football player Zi-Yon Hill who will now be known as Zi-Yon Hill-Green.

The former standout from Catholic High of New Iberia now rocks the Vermillion & White for the Ragin' Cajuns and next season, he will be rocking a brand new name on the back of his jersey for his senior year.

Reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3 say that Chris Green has raised Hill since he was a mere 1-year-old. Clearly, Green has had a massive impact on the young man's life as he his legal name will now be Zi-Yon Hill-Green.

What a special moment for these two who clearly share a powerful bond. A big shoutout to all of the Dad's in the wake of this Father's Day. We all can't wait to cheer on those Ragin' Cajuns next season!

