CBS Pulls Announcer Off of Bengals/Titans Broadcast – Here’s Why

Do you remember the experiment the NFL did with an announcerless football game? Granted you'd have to be more than a few years old because I barely remember the incident myself. But, I think I barely remember it because it was a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets and I don't think either team was exceptionally good at the time.

The experiment took place back in 1980 and if you're wondering what it "sounded" like. Here's a taste.

Yeah, the game had about the same allure as that wonderful 1980s picture quality and audio. In that game, the New York Jets, sporting a record of just three wins against twelve losses defeated Miami who had a record of eight wins and seven losses by a score of 24 to 17.

Fast forward some 41 years and we are on the cusp of the NFL's Divisional Round of the Playoffs. As you might imagine the networks that are tasked with covering the games are going to have their best announcer crews in place to cover what will be some of the most-watched games of the season.

One network, CBS, has announced a change in plans regarding the broadcast crew that will be covering the Cincinnati Bengals trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. There's a lot of interest in South Louisiana for this game because the Saints aren't in the playoffs and there is a natural curiosity to see how former LSU star Joe Burrow will do.

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals

However, it will not be the scheduled broadcast crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis calling the game. CBS has announced that Davis, who joined the network in 2020 will not be a part of the telecast.

So, Charles Davis the former defensive back from the University of Tennessee will be sitting this one out. Which is kind of a bummer. Davis and Eagle have some really good chemistry together.

Trent Green has been tapped to replace Davis. Green a former quarterback in the NFL will no doubt bring a different spin to the game. The Bengals versus Titans game is the first game of this weekend's Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

Green Bay Packers v New York Jets

Saturday's nightcap will pit the 49ers against the Packers in Green Bay. Fox will have that telecast and will feature the network's #1 announcer crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

On Sunday the early game will kick off at Noon Louisiana time. That will be the game between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams. NBC will have the coverage of that game. Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth will be in the booth for that one.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The late-game Sunday will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against Buffalo. That game kicks off at 3:30 Louisiana time. The announce crew on that game will be the CBS #1 announce crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

As far as betting odds go, Las Vegas likes Tennesee by 3.5 over Cincinnati. They like the Packers by 5.5 points over San Francisco. On Sunday the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over Los Angeles and the Chiefs have been given a 2.5 point nod to take down Buffalo.

Saints fans, since you really don't have a dog in this fight, you might as well do some shopping to get ready for next year.