Charles Barkley couldn't care less about the internet or going viral, but he has after a young lady asked for his assistance in a bar.

While sitting at a bar, having a few drinks, the NBA legend was asked to film a young lady with her phone and that's when Barkley started the commentary.

Not only did he not know how to operate the phone, he asked her if he could be in the video with her.

Then, their discussion goes to TikTok. Barkley, who can't even work an modern day phone, wants to be in a video on TikTok and that's when their interaction gets really entertaining.

Check out the viral video here and as you will hear in the video below, one of our favorite guys in sports television was feeling good while at the bar.