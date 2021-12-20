Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Just Trolled Tom Brady With One Hilarious Tweet

Fresh off his standout performance in the New Orleans Saints shutout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is celebrating his 24th birthday today in the only way you would expect him to.

Trolling Tom Brady.

Before we get to his latest troll job, let's take a moment to break down what he did last night.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, aka CJGJ, aka Ceedy Duce, was a major part of the Saints victory over the Bucs, picking off Brady late in the 4th quarter, and chirping in the 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback's ear all night.

Brady was screaming profanities at the Saints sideline (which isn't unusual), and became so frustrated by his inability to take a single snap in the Saints red zone last night, he destroyed a Microsoft surface tablet on the sideline.

Brady's vandalism opened the door for Ceedy Duce to get another troll job in on the great Tom Brady.

When it comes to trolling, some are better at it than others.

In the case of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, he earned his Ph.D. in it years ago.

Never change Chauncey. Never change.

