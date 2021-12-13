Chris Collinsworth Just Said What About Aaron Rodgers?

Every now and then a commentator on a football game will say something that just doesn't sit well with the audience that is watching at home. Okay, every week some sports announcer says something that gets someone's knickers in a knot. But last night NBC commentator Chris Collinsworth may have uttered a phrase that I think all of the at-home audience, that isn't a Green Bay Packer fan found to be totally confusing.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Here's what unfolded during the Bears versus Packers game last night. By the way, to absolutely, no one's surprised the Packers dismembered the Bears the final score was Green Bay 45 and Chicago 30. Rodgers was on fire throwing for four touchdowns in the victory.

So, what did Chris Collinsworth say about Rodgers that has social media and the Twittersphere up in arms? Well, Collinsworth wasn't commenting about Rodgers time as host on the TV show Jeopardy!. We are all in agreement he represented himself really well there.

Here's what Chris Collinsworth actually had to say about Aaron Rodgers that so many football fans had to question at least a little and most of us questioned it a lot.

Just about every person that responded on social media had the same answer to Collinsworth query and that answer was "yes, yes we have". Of course, most of the social media comments were swirling around the controversy over Rodgers statement about his COVID vaccination earlier this season.

You might recall the Packers QB told the media he had been "immunized" when asked about his COVID vaccination status. It was later revealed that Rodgers had not been vaccinated or immunized according to the NFL's COVID protocol.

As you might imagine it's not Rodgers that is taking the heat for being a purveyor of mistruth, it's Collinsworth for standing up for him. But then again, this is just one of the many storms that Chris Collinsworth has weathered in his many years behind the microphone calling football games. I think he will survive this one and so will Aaron Rodgers.

Oh, and by the way, did you happen to catch a glimpse of the Packers fan in the stands that was going viral?

That certainly looks like Aaron Rodgers in the stands at Lambeau while another Aaron Rodgers sits on the sidelines at Lambeau. I guess if you can grow a beard and wear a Packers stocking cap you can become an instant doppelganger. I wonder if the guy in the stands is immunized?