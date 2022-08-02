Saints Expected to Sign Free Agent TE Chris Herndon

The New Orleans Saints are adding another tight end as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting the team is expected to sign free agent tight end Chris Herndon to a contract.

The 26-year-old was a former fourth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Miami back in 2018.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Jets before being traded to the Vikings before the 2021 season.

Herndon has had an up and down career. He was electric as a rookie in 2018, catching 39 receptions and four touchdowns.

However, he was injured for most of 2019 and only played in one game and one reception.

He would bounce some in 2020, playing in all 16 games for the Jets while catching 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

In his lone season with the Vikings, Herndon was buried on the depth chart and struggled, totaling only four catches for 40 yards.

Herndon was testing the open market as a free agent this offseason.

Adam Trautman is surely going to make the Saints team at that position along with Taysom Hill. After that, things are a bit up for grabs.

Nick Vannett is probably the favorite to win the TE3 job, but who knows, Herndon could come in and have an impressive camp, and it wouldn't be too far-fetched to see him make the team.

The New Orleans Saints begin the three-game preseason schedule on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 pm as they travel to face the Houston Texans.