The Cleveland Browns Introduce Confusing 50-Yard-Line Logo [PHOTO]

Cleveland Browns

What is this?

The Cleveland Browns recently posted a few photos of their new logo on their playing field, and now many are trying to figure out why they did this.

The Browns are the only team in the NFL to not have a logo or emblem on their helmets, thus they had to get creative when it came time to put a logo on their 50-yeard-line.

According to their social media post, the Browns say that they had their fans influence them on their decision and as you will see here, this is a bit confusing.

The new image at mid-field for the Browns is what appears to be an elf or as some fans refer to it as "Brownie" in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

Look, I am not a fan of this team so perhaps I am missing something here, but this does not seem right on an NFL football field. It's just odd.

 

Let's look at a closer shot of this image and perhaps you will see something that I am missing.

If you're wondering, Clevland will host its first home game this Sunday on CBS and I can't wait to see what this really looks like on television.
As you may expect fans are unleashing on this logo and not holding back. Let's take a look at a few comments on this field logo.

