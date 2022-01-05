Coach Billy Napier is now a Florida Gator and he recently had the chance to address "Gator Nation".

The former Louisiana coach was introduced to fans at a recent basketball game and what he had to say sounded very familiar.

While in Lafayette, Coach Napier preached that he was here to make his players better young men, and that seems to be his mission in Gainsville too.

He also continues to preach that the program is not about him, but more about the players and the university.

Twiter

Hearing him speak while on the Florida basketball court sounded much like what we heard for years while he was here, and Coach Napier's tone is still very motivating.

At one point, Coach Napier appears to be overwhelmed by the welcome, but he gathers himself and delivers his message.

Coach seems to be happy in Florida and we want to wish him and his family the very best in their new adventure.

Here's what some fans are saying following Coach Napier's introductory speech to fans over at the University of Florida.

Here's another look as Florida Gators fans welcome their new head football coach.