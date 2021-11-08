Coach Billy Napier on Winning Close Games, Peter LeBlanc, Prepping for Troy & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 8-1 overall, and 6-0 in Sun Belt Conference play last week with a 21-17 victory against Georgia State, securing the West division and punching their ticket to the SBC Championship game for the fourth consecutive year.

With the victory, head coach Billy Napier's record at Louisiana is now 36-12, with a 25-5 mark in Sun Belt play.

Since 2019, the Ragin' Cajuns have been involved in 10 contests decided by 4 points or less. They have won 9 of the 10.

Head coach Billy Napier joined me for a 1 on 1 interview on my show this morning, explaining why the team usually wins the close games, the play of wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, what he learned after watching film of the game versus Georgia State, preparing for Troy, the sports he played as a youth, which coach on the staff would win in a foot race and more.

#24 Louisiana (8-1) plays at Troy this Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

The pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette at 12:30.

