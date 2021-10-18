Coach Billy Napier Talks UL Football, Ed Orgeron, Future, Lessons Learned From Sports & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 5-1 overall, and 3-0 in Sun Belt Conference play last week with a thorough 41-13 defeat of Appalachian State.

With the victory, head coach Billy Napier's record at Louisiana is now 33-12, with a 22-5 mark in Sun Belt play.

He's had unprecedented success in three and a half years at UL, and as a result, his name has popped up multiple times as a possible head coaching candidate for a number of P5 programs.

Despite interest from the likes of Auburn, South Carolina, and Mississippi State in the past, Napier has remained at Louisiana, vocalizing how happy he and his family are to be in Lafayette.

LSU announced yesterday head coach Ed Orgeron and the school have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2021 season.

With the news, a plethora of sports media outlets put together lists of who the next LSU head coach might be.

Napier's name is one of several, which isn't surprising considering his success.

Coach Napier joined me for a 1 on 1 interview on my show this morning, answering questions about coach Orgeron, his name being on lists of potential candidates at other schools, Louisiana's rushing attack, the state of UL football halfway through the regular season, preparing for Arkansas State, how it feels to be literally lifted up by his team in celebration, the difference in coaching his girl's youth basketball team compared to the UL football team, the biggest lesson the game of football has taught him, and why it's different now as a coach compared to his collegiate playing days.

If you missed it, you can listen to the entire interview here.

Louisiana (5-1, 3-0) travels to Jonesboro this week for a Thursday night conference matchup at Arkansas State (1-5, 0-2).

Kickoff is set for 6:30, with pregame beginning on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app at 4:30.

