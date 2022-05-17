Louisiana Ragin' Cajun (30-20) baseball is coming off a competitive, but disappointing weekend at #13 Texas State (41-11).

Head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show Monday, opening up about the disappointment of the Texas State series, the goals that are still in place, coaching aggressive, what goes into a decision to steal bases, the ceiling for Conor Higgs, Carson Roccaforte the All-American, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana will host Nicholls State this evening at M.L "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00.

Listen to the game on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App. Pregame begins at 5:30.

