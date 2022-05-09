Coach Deggs Talks Altering Lineups, Hitting With 2 Outs, Jake Hammond, RPI, & More [Audio]
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team wrapped up a series sweep of UT-Arlington yesterday, winning their 7th straight series over the weekend.
Head coach Matt Deggs joined me this morning on my show, discussing the series sweep against UTA, finding a way to win, the team's hitting with 2 outs, pitcher Jake Hammond, players who adjust their game while also working while they wait, RPI, coaches philosophies on sharing scouting reports, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.
If you missed it, you can listen here.
Louisiana's current RPI is 53.
The Cajuns (28-17, 17-7) have two scheduled road games at Rice(13-34) tomorrow and Wednesday. The Owls RPI sits at 206.
Louisiana then travels to San Marcos for a three-game Sun Belt series against conference leader Texas State (38-11, 20-4) whose RPI is at 38.
