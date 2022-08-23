Coach Desormeaux on Chandler Fields as QB1, Kicker Battle, Backup RB & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football season officially kicks off in 11 days when UL hosts Southeastern in week 1.

However, the 2022 season began last spring for the players and coaching staff.

In his first year as head coach, Michael Desormeaux had to oversee something he went through as a player during his time at Louisiana. A competition for the starting quarterback job.

Get our free mobile app

Chandler Fields beat out Ben Wooldridge for the QB1 spot, something that weighed heavy on coach Desormeaux, but a decision he firmly believes is correct.

Chandler Fields Photo courtesy of UL Athletics loading...

I spoke to coach Desormeaux on my show this morning to discuss the end of the quarterback competition, what Chandler Fields did to earn the starting job, the most difficult part of that process for the coach, other ongoing positional battles, Ja-Quane Nelson's injury status, the preferred snap count for Zi'Yon Hill-Green, how competitive his family household is, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Coach Desormeaux will join me Monday mornings at 7:15 on my show throughout the regular season.

Louisiana currently owns the longest win streak in the country (13 games).

The 2022 season kicks off at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern on Saturday, September 3rd.

_____________________________________________________________________

Coach Michael Desormeaux had a standout career as quarterback for Louisiana from 2005-2008.

He then played briefly in the NFL, making the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending time on the practice squad of the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

Desormeaux is one of many great athletes to come out of Acadiana.

Acadiana consists of the following parishes: Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, Acadia, Evangeline, and Jeff Davis.

It also consists of some incredible pro athletes, both past and present.

The list includes All-Pros, National Champions, World Champions, and a few Hall of Famers.

Some of the best pro athletes in the world have come out of Acadiana.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

America's Top 10 Ice Cream Truck Favorites Can you spot your favorite ice cream treat on the list?

