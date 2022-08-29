Game week has arrived.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football kicks off the 2022 season this Saturday evening.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Michael Desormeaux joined me this morning, sharing what his philosophy is as a play caller, how both Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge have responded since the QB competition ended, what Wooldridge's limited playing time will look like this season, why the entire UL program has a huge chip on their shoulder this season, Eric Garror, being overlooked, family meals, and much more.

Coach Desormeaux will join me Monday mornings at 7:15 on my show throughout the regular season.

Louisiana currently owns the longest win streak in the country (13 games).

The 2022 season kicks off at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern on Saturday, September 3rd.

Season tickets, as well as single game tickets, are available to buy online at ragincajuns.com (click here for direct link), or at the Cajundom box office this week from 10 am to 6 pm.

