The last week has been a whirlwind for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Michael Desormeaux.

Since officially being announced as head coach 8 days ago, Desormeaux has been on and off the road recruiting, preparing his team for the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl this Saturday, fulfilling media obligations, and plenty more.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics

Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, opening up about what the last week has been like, who will serve as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Bowl, the impact of quarterback Levi Lewis, navigating a week that includes a Bowl game as well as early signing day, the story behind the worst injury he ever suffered, his favorite Christmas movie of all-time, and more.

#16 Louisiana (12-1) will take on Marshall (7-5) at the Ceasars Superdome in the R&L Carrier's New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff is set for 8:15. For ticket info, click here.

