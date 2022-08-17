Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will wrap up fall camp at the end of this week.

With kick off 17 days away, coach Michael Desormeaux still has roster questions that must be answered.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the starting quarterback competition between Ben Woolridge and Chandler Fields, the definition of "a football guy", if backup quarterback Lance Legendre could see the field at a different position in 2022, balancing Zi'Yon Hill-Green's workload, the running back depth after starter Chris Smith, the journey of Andre Jones, overall team health, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana currently owns the longest win streak in the country (13 games).

The 2022 season kicks off at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern on Saturday, September 3rd.

Coach Michael Desormeaux had a standout career as quarterback for Louisiana from 2005-2008.

He then played briefly in the NFL, making the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending time on the practice squad of the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

Desormeaux is one of many great athletes to come out of Acadiana.

Acadiana consists of the following parishes: Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, Acadia, Evangeline and Jeff Davis.

It also consists of some incredible pro athletes, both past and present.

The list includes All-Pros, National Champions, World Champions, and a few Hall of Famers.

Some of the best pro athletes in the world have come out of Acadiana.