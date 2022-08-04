Coach Desormeaux Talks QBs, Fall Camp, O-Line, Mental Health in Football & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football begins Fall Camp today.

As players report they'll begin practicing and preparing for the 2022 season, set to kick off in 30 days at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern.

Louisiana currently owns the longest win streak in the country (13 games).

Head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the start of Fall Camp, the biggest key in preparing for the season, quarterback competition, the offensive line, Zi'Yon Hill, mental health within college football, nicknames, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana's season begins on Saturday, September 4th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.