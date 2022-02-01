Parker Orgeron, pictured above to the right of his father Ed, has joined the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football staff, announcing it on his Twitter page.

Parker comes from a football family, having a front seat to coaching his entire life.

He played wide receiver at McNeese State, catching passes from his twin brother Cody. After three seasons with the Cowboys from 2016-2018, a concussion cut his collegiate playing career short.

Following college, he became a student coach at McNeese State, then joined Coach Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU, first as an intern of player development, working his way up to offensive analyst.

It appears Parker, who turns 24 next week, will likely be serving as an analyst on the staff, but not as one of the assistant coaches. He lists "tight ends" on his profile. Louisiana's tight ends coach is Jorge Munoz.

