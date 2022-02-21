The #15 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team is currently in a 9-day game layoff, the longest of the season.

It doesn't mean they haven't been working every day.

Soon, the team will begin a stretch of 8 scheduled games in 5 days at three different locations.

First up is a matchup with #2 Alabama.

As he does every Monday during the season, UL head softball coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning.

We discussed the upcoming matchup against Alabama, potential pitching rotation, the health of the team, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

#15 Louisiana vs #2 Alabama is scheduled for 6:00 pm this Thursday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The radio pregame show begins at 5:45 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

Cities That Need an MLB Franchise

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

10 Highest Paid MLB Players of All-Time