Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball begins its season this Friday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Ranked in the top 25 of each softball poll, the expectations are always high for a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament every season of the 21st century.

With eight freshmen and a dozen newcomers, head coach Gerry Glasco knows there are many questions on his team left to be answered, but he's as excited for the upcoming season as he's ever been over the course of his career.

I sat down with coach Glasco to talk about all things UL softball, what the rotation will look like, specific players, how the atmosphere of Lamson Park helps in recruiting, his approach to the beginning of the season versus when conference play begins, and much more.

The 2022 season begins Friday at 3:00 when Louisiana faces off against UAB.

Listen to Ragin' Cajun softball all season on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLAFAYETTE.COM, and the ESPN Lafayette app.

