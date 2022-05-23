Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball season came to an end yesterday when UL fell to #10 overall seed Clemson in the Clemson Regional final.

Head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, reflecting on the 2022 season, where the team grew the most, Raina O'Neal, Melissa Mayeux, the Clemson Regional, the challenges of being away from the team for a week while dealing with COVID, what lies ahead for the team in the future, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

#22 Louisiana ends the 2022 season with a record of 47-13.

With a young roster, the Ragin' Cajuns will be an experienced team loaded with talent in 2023, and the expectation to reach the Women's College World Series will remain at the top of the list of goals.

