Coach Napier on if he’s Been Interviewed by Other Schools, UL’s Win at Liberty, Senior Day & More [Audio]

Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier's name is one of the hottest in college football.

After another victory on Saturday against Liberty, Louisiana improved to 10-1 on the season, extended their school record of consecutive wins to 10, and currently sit at #23 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 poll.

Napier's record at Louisiana is now 38-12, with a 26-5 mark in Sun Belt play.

With job openings at LSU, and now Florida, Napier's name continues to float around the college football universe as a coach of interest for both jobs.

As he does every Monday during the season, Napier joined me this morning on ESPN Lafayette, answering questions about whether a school has requested to interview him, what's he's grateful for on Thanksgiving week, the impressive 42-14 road win against the Liberty Flames, how he keeps his team focused on the next challenge, upcoming Senior Day against ULM, his favorite Thanksgiving dish, and what the traditional Thanksgiving day Napier family tackle football games from his youth were like.

Louisiana (10-1, 7-0) wraps up the regular season Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field, playing host to ULM (4-7. 2-5) on Senior Day.

Kickoff is slated for 3:00, with the pregame show beginning on ESPN Lafayette at 1:00.

