College World Series Betting Odds
The 2022 College World Series begins this Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 8-team field of Arkansas, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas, and Texas A&M will dole it out on the diamond to crown a National Champion.
While the field doesn't have a prohibitive favorite, the betting odds give a few clues as to where betters are leaning.
Since #1 Tennessee was upset in a Super Regional by Notre Dame, no team is overly favorited from a betting standpoint, as the best odds and worst odds are only separated by +400.
Here are the odds for each school on the Barstool Sportsbook.
Texas +400
Stanford +400
Notre Dame +550
Arkansas +550
Ole Miss +650
Auburn +700
Oklahoma +750
Texas A&M +800
Texas possesses Golden Spikes favorite Ivan Melendez and a pitching staff that has been hot as of late. The Longhorns aren't a bad bet to win it all.
Stanford is the highest remaining seed at #2 overall.
Look for a super competitive week of college baseball in Omaha.
