College World Series Betting Odds

The 2022 College World Series begins this Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 8-team field of Arkansas, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas, and Texas A&M will dole it out on the diamond to crown a National Champion.

While the field doesn't have a prohibitive favorite, the betting odds give a few clues as to where betters are leaning.

Since #1 Tennessee was upset in a Super Regional by Notre Dame, no team is overly favorited from a betting standpoint, as the best odds and worst odds are only separated by +400.

Here are the odds for each school on the Barstool Sportsbook.

Texas +400

Stanford +400

Notre Dame +550

Arkansas +550

Ole Miss +650

Auburn +700

Oklahoma +750

Texas A&M +800

Texas possesses Golden Spikes favorite Ivan Melendez and a pitching staff that has been hot as of late. The Longhorns aren't a bad bet to win it all.

Stanford is the highest remaining seed at #2 overall.

Look for a super competitive week of college baseball in Omaha.

