Could the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Play in Another Bowl Game Before the End of 2021?

There is currently a bowl game that is looking for a new team to play against Wake Forest on New Years Eve. Some reports say that bowl officials are considering the idea of inviting a team that has already played in a bowl game this year. That report has led to some speculation that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns could play one more time before the end of 2021.

Is the Gator Bowl Canceled?

After news came out that the Texas A&M Aggies would no longer be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak, it was believed that the highest probability outcome for this game would be cancellation.

But, some sports insiders are reporting that bowl officials are discussing the option of inviting a team to play that has already competed in a bowl game this season.

See that report from @PeteThamel on Twitter below.

Wake Forest was hoping to get their shot at capitalizing on one of the school's best seasons ever with a bowl victory on New Years Eve. That hope was all but shutdown until folks on social media started tossing around the idea that a new team, who has already played in a bowl game, could step in for the contest.

According to the report from Thamel, officials for the Gator Bowl planning on, "exhausting all options" to get Wake Forest an opponent. But which school, that has already either won or lost their bowl game this season, would want to pick up another game on 10-day notice?

Who will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl?

One thing is for sure, there are a lot of college football fan bases out there that would love to see their team compete one more time this year.

See some of the teams that have gotten suggested via Twitter below.

Yes, fan bases were coming out of the woodworks to defend their teams' honor. Many online were arguing against opposing teams getting involved as well.

Will the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest?

But, then @FletcherWDSU made a nomination that really caught my eye...

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns battled Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl on December 18, 2021. A dominant fourth quarter by the Cajuns led to the team's bowl victory and their thirteenth straight win. It was also new head coach Michael Desormeaux's first win as the leader of the team, so needless to say it was a good night to be a Ragin' Cajun.

After seeing that Cajuns victory, some fans seem like they are ready for some more Louisiana football action by their reactions on Twitter.

The post has sparked the idea on social media that the Ragin' Cajuns could actually play one more game to end the amazing 2021 season.

Ragin' Cajuns Coach Mike Desormeaux

Coach Mike Desormeaux gave his thoughts about the bowl victory for the #16 ranked Ragin' Cajuns as they rounded out their (13-1) campaign. He also spoke about the future of the program, but certainly at the time of the interview he had no idea that his team's name would start getting tossed around to get back on the gridiron one more time.

Let's be clear, the Cajuns haven't made any type of announcement regarding a potential fifteenth game. I haven't even seen any rumors of a potential invite for Louisiana to go to the bowl game that is taking place in Florida. But, one thing is for sure - there are Cajuns fans out there who would LOVE to cheer on the guys in Vermillion & White one more time.

Should the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play in another Bowl Game?

Personally, I think it would be really cool if the logistics were there for the Cajuns to come back together to get a few practices in and go take on Wake Forest. It would be a lot to ask of these student-athletes who are currently enjoying their holiday break, but no-doubt this team absolutely loves to compete.

Add in the fact that the University could get an incredible amount of exposure through another nationally televised bowl game, on New Year's Eve no less, and there are some reasons to consider the idea.

There are some potential cons, of course. Late notice, potential for injuries in players that will be returning next year, the list goes on-and-on. But oh man, these Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are a fun group to watch. It would be a Christmas miracle if Louisiana football fans got the gift of one more game before the new year.

Do you believe in miracles? I do.

