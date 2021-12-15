Deion Sanders and Jackson State Flip Nation’s Top DB Recruit

In a stunning announcement on Wednesday, Travis Hunter, the country's top defensive back recruit in the class of 2022, signed with Jackson State.

Hunter is the second-ranked recruit nationally in ESPN's rankings and the nation's top recruit in Yahoo's rankings. His commitment to a SWAC school shocked social media.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was able to flip Hunter from his longtime commitment to Florida State, the hall of famer's old alma mater.

For Sanders, this is a huge moment for Jackson State's history. They're coming off an 11-1 season as SWAC champions and have now locked up one of the most coveted recruits of the class of 2022 in the nation.

For Hunter, signing with a Historically Black College and University was clearly important. He also made it a point of emphasis in his announcement that he was excited to work under Sanders. You can read his full statement here.

According to Pete Thamel, a national college football writer at Yahoo Sports, there was a "significant NIL deal" involved in flipping Hunter from FSU to Jackson State. Thamel called it the first massive change in recruiting caused by NIL.

The exact information of the deal has not been announced, and, as of now, none of the numbers have been confirmed. However, there are reports that Barstool Sports was involved in the move, and the NIL deal may be "in the millions."

If any more information comes out regarding Hunter's NIL deal, we will add it to the story. Regardless, Sanders said that he would shock the world on national signing day, and he did just that. He posted a video of Hunter's official announcement on his Twitter and included Barstool in the message. In the video, Hunter throws multiple hats before he catches a Jackson State hat from the crowd.

Bruce Feldman, Fox Sports college football writer called the move the "biggest signing day stunner" in over 20 years of his coverage of the sport.

Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, sent love to coach Sanders and Hunter for the groundbreaking decision.

