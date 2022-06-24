Demario Davis Reworks Contract with Saints, Gets Extension

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis was deserving of a new deal with the New Orleans Saints.

An unquestioned team leader and the heart of the Saints defense over the last 4 seasons had been seeking a new deal as his original contract was set to expire after 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Today, he reworked his current contract, earning a one-year extension into 2024.

ESPN Insider Field Yates reported the new updates to Davis's deal.

While his reworked deal doesn't change his salary for 2022, the $10 million base salary in 2024 with a potential extra $4 million between workout bonuses and incentives.

Since signing with the club in 2018, Davis has accumulated 445 tackles, 16 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 69 games, all of which he started.

Davis earned 1st Team AP All-Pro honors in 2019, and 2nd Team AP All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.