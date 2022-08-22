Dennis Rodman Traveling to Russia to Help Bring Brittney Griner Back to the U.S.

Here's something very few people saw coming.

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is set to travel to Russia sometime this week in an effort to help free WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison, where she was convicted of drug charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

2022 NBA All-Star Game Getty Images loading...

Rodman is no stranger to working as a diplomat on behalf of the United States. In years past, he traveled to North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong-Un. Rodman calls Jong-Un a "great friend" and doesn't consider his politics when speaking and meeting with him.

Russia is a different story, as well as the current political climate surrounding Brittney's incarceration. Rodman had this to say about the matter:

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I'm trying to go this week."

This, of course, started a Twitter frenzy. Even though it may not seem like a political move, it is politically involved. The Biden Administration is under intense scrutiny for not acting sooner on this matter. Especially with Putin involved and the turmoil between his country and the United States.

The Biden Administration says that Rodman's visit has the potential to cause more harm than good. They also say they have plans to get Brittney back home to the United States and are actively speaking with Russian officials.