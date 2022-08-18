According to NFL insiders, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now expected to serve an 11-game suspension.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) loading...

After originally being handed a 6-game suspension, Deshaun Watson's penalty for his activities involving multiple masseuses has nearly doubled.

Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Watson's violations of the league's personal conduct policy will now have him returning after Thanksgiving. That return will be quite interesting, as Watson will face some familiar faces in his first look at live-action football.

Deshaun Watson to Face Houston Texans in Return from Suspension

Per @AdamSchefter Watson's first game back will be Week 13 against the Houston Texans, Watson's former team.

With Watson returning during a time when many teams will be making playoff runs, it will be an uphill battle toward success for the talented QB whose career has been marred by his conduct violations.

A statement from the Haslam family, the owners of the Browns, has also been released.

