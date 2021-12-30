Dick Vitale Taking Time Off From Broadcasting After Recent Diagnosis

For the time being, the great Dick Vitale, aka "Dickie V", will step away from broadcasting college basketball for ESPN following advice from his doctor.

Vitale underwent surgery to remove melanoma in August, then was diagnosed with lymphoma in October, his second cancer diagnosis over the span of three months.

The 82-year-old Hall of Famer has been undergoing chemotherapy in the time since.

Vitale recently met with Dr. Steven Zeitels of the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Vitale shared news of the visit in an ESPN post, saying Zeitels recommended he take time away from broadcasting to rest his vocal cords.

The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening; however, Dr. Zeitels says I have pre-cancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords. Bottom line is I need to rest them – my voice needs a T.O., BABY! VITALE TAKES TIME OFF FROM BROADCAST - ESPN

It's great to see the spirit that has made Vitale one of the icons in sports broadcasting still alive and well in his statement.

"My voice needs a T.O., BABY!" envelopes the essence of Dickie V.

Just last month, Vitale returned to ESPN following his short time away as he was undergoing chemotherapy. His emotions, and everyone else's, were on full display.

Rest those vocals and get well soon Dickie V.

