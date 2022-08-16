When a couple decides to tie the knot and celebrate the marriage with a wedding, major decisions begin to get made.

Do you hire a wedding planner? Or plan it yourselves?

How many bridesmaids and groomsmen? Location?

Large party? Or small and intimate? Budget?

Grooms cake? Catering? Open bar?

Live band? DJ? What kind of music?

These questions are only a few of a plethora facing any bride and groom.

My wedding day remains one of the best days of my life. Surrounded by loved ones, I married the love of my life and the entire wedding was a blast.

Having said that, a lot of work went into it beforehand, and my wife did most of the heavy lifting.

While our budget wasn't anything close to what NBA Champion Draymond Green's wedding likely ran, it was a day I'll never forget.

Those who attended Green's wedding last weekend likely won't forget it either.

Green married his longtime girlfriend Hazel Renee last weekend.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images loading...

Known for being memorable on and off the court, Draymond Green appeared to have spared no expense for his big day.

For starters, Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby and Roddy Rich performed.

Even that wasn't the most memorable part of his wedding.

Judging from the reaction on social media, it was the weed bar, complete with an individual rolling the blunts.

Draymond made sure his last name Green was a featured wedding party favor.

Weddings in south Louisiana may come with complimentary boudin.

Draymond Green's wedding came with complimentary blunts the size of boudin.

Social media was full of meme reactions.

What's the most memorable thing you've seen at a wedding?

