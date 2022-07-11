Dustin Poirier Admits to Not Being a Fan of Singer Pitbull [WATCH]

Dustin Poirier was at a UFC Event when someone asked him if he is a fan of Pitbull.

Our local favorite was taken back by the question and asked if they were talking about a fighter.

When the person clarified that they were asking about the singer, "Mr 305," Dustin insinuated that he's not a huge fan of the singer.

I don't know if Dustin really understood what the person was asking here, as I feel Dustin may actually enjoy the sounds of Pitbull.

Here's the video of someone asking Dustin about Pitbull, who has performed on the biggest stage of all, the Super Bowl.

Remember when Pitbull took the stage prior to the Super Bowl and started this party? If not, check this out.