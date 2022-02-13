Eli Apple Catches Twitter Heat from NFL Players After Super Bowl

A few players shined in Super Bowl LVI. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was not one of them. The sixth year veteran defensive back talked plenty of trash on Twitter in the past few weeks, but he gave up two touchdowns in a very competitive three-point loss. This included the game-winning score to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was teammates with Apple both in college at Ohio State and in the NFL with the Saints, sent out a simple yet effective burn following Kupp's fourth-quarter score.

Thomas wasn't the only Saints player to troll Apple either. Defensive back C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who had previously responded to Apple's comments about New Orleans, posted this on Sunday night after he gave up the first touchdown to Kupp.

One of the people that Apple went after following the Bengals AFC Championship victory against the Kansas City Chiefs was wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Apple called him a baby, and he also insulted the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium after Cincinnati advanced to the Super Bowl.

Like Thomas, Hill took delight in Apple being the player to give up the last touchdown of the game.

Hill wasn't the only Chiefs player to insult Apple. Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman went on a spree of tweets flexing his Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs to the Bengals defensive back.

The Chiefs players were joined by the Bengals' AFC North rival: the Baltimore Ravens. Multiple Ravens players sent out some love to Apple.

And all of this is just from the professional athletes too. It doesn't even count the thousands of tweets sent from fans of the teams that Apple took aim at recently. Sportscenter anchor Stan Verrett said it best with a tweet following the game-winning touchdown from Stafford to Kupp.

Top 10 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games of the Past Decade