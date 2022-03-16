ESPN Has Announced Its New Monday Night Football Announce Team

Well, it's official.

For weeks we have been hearing that a new announce team was coming to ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast and today the network made it official.

ESPN has announced that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth on Monday nights to call the nationally televised football game.

The two have been together for years on FOX, but after the 2021 NFL season, Aikman's contract expired and he explored his options.

The former Dallas Cowboys star elected to go to ESPN and so too did his former partner in the booth, Joe Buck.

The chemistry is certainly there between the two and now many are excited to see them call games each week of NFL season on ESPN.

For the past few years, ESPN has struggled to put a consistent team together for the marquee broadcast, but they now seem to have what they've been looking for.

Congrats to Buck and Aikman on their new chapter in their broadcast career.

Here's Joe Buck expressing how excited he is on his latest adventure in sports broadcasting.

Now, check out what Troy Aikman had to say on his move to MNF on ESPN.