Ex-LSU Quarterback Joins Alabama Staff

Alabama has hired former LSU and NFL quarterback Zach Mettenberger as an analyst for the upcoming season.

The former Tiger quarterback began his college football career in 2009 at the University of Georgia, but after being kicked off the team due to a violation of team rules moved on to Butler Community College where he spent a season before ultimately transferring to LSU.

In his first season at LSU, the Tigers went to the national title game, but Mettenberger saw time in just five games. The next season, in 2012, he took over as the starter and led LSU for the next two seasons, finishing his career in purple and gold with over 5,700 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Mettenberger was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but struggled to ever find his footing in the league, spending just two seasons in Tennessee and appearing in only 14 games.

Since being cut from the NFL, Mettenberger has spent time in various alternate football leagues, ranging from the AAF to The Spring League. He began his coaching career in 2020 as the offensive coordinator at Hillsboro High School in Nashville before moving onto another assistant job Father Ryan High School in 2021.

