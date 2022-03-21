Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan to Colts, Cam Jordan’s Reaction is Perfect

After 14 years as the Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback, Matt Ryan is departing the only pro team he's ever played for after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons courted quarterback Deshaun Watson in hopes he would pick Atlanta, the team he grew up rooting for.

In the end, Watson got $230 million guaranteed from the Cleveland Browns, spurning both Atlanta and New Orleans, among others.

Did this factor into Ryan wanting out of Atlanta?

But seriously, how is this good for the Falcons?

Matt Ryan wanted out.

Social media reaction to the news has been mixed, but the best reaction came from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

If you need an explanation on Jordan's tweet, it's simple.

He has sacked Matt Ryan more than any player in NFL history has sacked another player. 23 sacks in 22 games to be exact.

Nearly 23% of Jordan's 107 career sacks in the NFL have come against Ryan, it's no wonder he'll miss playing him.

And to answer Jordan's question, no, the Colts are not on the Saints schedule this year.

