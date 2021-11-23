What a bizarre scene during WWE's weekly show Monday Night RAW.

As WWE superstar Seth Rollins was making his way to the back a "fan" ran onto the stage and tackled Rollins.

WWE officials were quick to jump on the man who attacked him, then security ultimately made their way in.

Now, being that this is professional wrestling, many on social media are questioning if this attack was legit.

Since last night, NYPD has released a statement saying that they have the person responsible for the attack in custody and WWE says that he will be prosecuted to the fullest.

Here's the full statement from WWE, "WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rollins was able to remain calm during this very bizarre incident and he never fought back as officials contained him.

Much of the footage of the attack came from fans in attendance at Barclays Center. If you missed it, here's footage of Rollins making his way to the stage, then being attacked on RAW.

Here's a video of the fan who attacked Rollins being escorted out of the arena and later being turned over to NYPD.