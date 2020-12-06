Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ’s

I think that one of the most joyous things about the Christmas season is the Christmas music.

I am also one of those people who love to enjoy Christmas music from Thanksgiving through Christmas night. For some people, that is too much, but for me, I love the feeling I get from hearing Christmas music.

In addition to the joy I feel when hearing my favorite Christmas tunes, I also feel happy, hopeful, and thankful for the birth of Christ.

I have several favorite Christmas songs that always make me smile. I enjoy Bing Crosby's "White Christmas", the Judy Garland version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", Elvis singing "Blue Christmas" and Charles Brown's "Please Come Home For Christmas". There are so many more songs that surround Christmas, that I don't know if I would have the space here to write about each one.

The song "White Christmas" was heard in the movie "Holiday Inn", which I love, and Judy Garland sang "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" in the movie "Meet Me in St. Louis". I always loved the song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", but now my affection for this song grows deeper. It's haunting and poignant. The song, to me, is also a painful reminder to treasure all the things we love because life can be fleeting.

While I am very partial to the older Christmas songs from listening to the radio in my much younger years, I also love songs like, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night". Bing Crosby's rendition brings me to tears usually. There are so many wonderful Christmas songs.

As I think about the many blessings I have like employment, my health, family, and friends, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out how fortunate I am to be surrounded each day by people who love and care for one another and our community.

That got me thinking about my coworkers. What is their favorite Christmas song? Yes, I know it's hard to pick one, but I asked them to do just that. I hope you enjoy seeing what some of the folks around here rate as their number one.