First Presumptive Coronavirus Case Reported in Louisiana

“While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks," says Gov. Edwards. "The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient. Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state.”