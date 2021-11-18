Five Ragin’ Cajuns Invited to Postseason Showcase Games

The #21 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team has proven to consistently put players in the NFL the last few years.

From Kevin Dotson, to Robert Hunt, to Michael Jacquet, to Raymond Calais, to Trey Ragas, and Elijah Mitchell, the Billy Napier era at UL has produced pro talent.

Each one of those players was invited to participate in postseason contests which showcased some of the best talent in college football following their season seasons.

Five members of the Ragin' Cajuns received invites this week to play in various postseason showcase games in 2022.

Offensive lineman Max Mitchell got the invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

With a nickname like "Big Sauce", nose tackle Tayland Humphrey has been a big-time talent. He'll have a chance to shine at the Shrine Bowl.

Joining Humphrey on the Shrine Bowl invite list is Louisiana safety Percy Butler.

A pair of defensive teammates in Ferrod Gardner and Chauncey Manac have an opportunity to showcase their skills at the NFL Players Association Bowl.

In coming weeks, there could be more invites coming.

I'm expecting a postseason showcase to feature Ragin' Cajun senior quarterback Levi Lewis, with potential invites for a number of other notable Cajuns as well.

