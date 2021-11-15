Former Houston Astros Shortstop Julio Lugo Dead at 45

Julio Lugo, a former Major League shortstop, has died of a heart attack at the age of 45. It would have been his 46th birthday tomorrow (Nov. 16).

Lugo was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft. He would make his debut with the team in 2003 and played there for four years, including the 2001 season.

Sadly, Lugo had a messy ending with the Astros. In the early part of the 2003 season, he was arrested outside of Minute Maid Park and charged with domestic violence assault after he allegedly hit his wife. Days later his wife filed for divorce and he was released by the Astros. Two months later he was acquitted.

All total, Lugo played for seven teams in his 12 seasons in the big leagues and won a World Series with the 2007 Boston Red Sox.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Lugo hit .269 with 80 home runs for his career. His best season came with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2005 when he hit .295 with 39 stolen bases and 89 runs scored.