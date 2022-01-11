Former Louisiana OC Rob Sale Hired at Florida

According to multiple reports, Rob Sale is leaving the New York Giants to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Florida under Billy Napier's staff.

Sale and Napier have a lot of history together, starting back when they initially met as offensive analysts in 2011 at the University of Alabama. Following that, Sale spent time at McNeese State before becoming the offensive line coach at Georgia in 2015 and UL-Monroe in 2016.

The two worked together again in 2017 at Arizona State where Sale was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator while Napier was the offensive coordinator.

When Napier took the head coaching job at Louisiana, he brought Sale with him to be his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the first three years of his tenure. In 2021, Sale made a move to the NFL to coach the New York Giants offensive line, leaving Louisiana and college football for a step up to the next level.

Now that Napier has been hired as the head coach at Florida, he was able to convince Sale to return to the college ranks to be his offensive coordinator while also coaching the offensive line for the Gators.

In his three years at Louisiana, Sale's offenses were centered on a strong rushing attack with high scoring potential. In all three years, the Cajuns scored over 31 points per game with over 210 rushing yards per game. The peak of Louisiana's offense with Sale was in 2019 where the team averaged 257 rushing yards and 38 points per game during an 11-3 season.

Sale is another coach that Napier has history with joining him on the staff of the Florida Gators.

