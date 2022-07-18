If you've watched sports in the last few years, chances are, you've seen athletes perform the "Griddy" dance.

Created by Louisiana's own Allen “Griddy” Davis, the dance took off nationally in 2020 when Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson did the Griddy into the endzone on a long touchdown.

From there, athletes from around the country began to Griddy, as the dance continues to grow in pop culture.

As with any dance, some are better at it than others.

Basketball Hall of Famer and Emmy Award-winning analyst Charles Barkley attempted the Griddy on "Inside The NBA" last night during a break. Hilarity ensued.

Over the weekend, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was videoed doing the griddy dance at a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser.

The last time LSU played Clemson on the gridiron was in the 2020 National Championship game, with the Tigers from the Death Valley in Baton Rouge routing the Tigers from the Death Valley in Clemson by the score of 42-25.

Linebacker Patrick Queen was a starter on the LSU defense that season, before being drafted in the NFL at 28th overall a few months later by the Baltimore Ravens.

After seeing the video of Swinney's griddy going viral, Queen had a succinct response, with a call back to the national title game.

On a positive note, Swinney helped raise $300,000 at the charity event.

Queen calling out his griddy is just a little social media fun.

In all seriousness, it's been awesome seeing the Griddy spread through pop culture, and the creator of the dance get the credit he deserves.

Ever wonder what inspired the Griddy? Do you need any tips on how to do it? (Barkley does)

Norman Locke, formerly of ESPN Lafayette, talked to Allen “Griddy” Davis in the early stages of the Griddy's growth in popularity.

It doesn't look like the griddy craze is slowing down anytime soon.

