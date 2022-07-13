Louisiana natives and LSU football fans will always know the name JaMarcus Russell. The former Tiger's QB is known for his outstanding collegiate career and his phenomenal 2006 season where many felt like he was robbed of the Heisman Trophy.

Russell played so well in college that he was drafted number one overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and was looked at as the new face of that franchise. Russell played three seasons with the Raiders before he was ultimately released and deemed the "biggest bust in NFL history".

Russell recently sat down with former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark on their podcast known as The Pivot. Clark, a former LSU player, did not shy away from asking the former number one draft pick about his thoughts on his career. His comments were interesting and were honestly not what I was expecting.

You have to admire his confidence and ability to own that title right? The conversation did not stop there as Clark went on to ask Russell about the film switching situation.

There was a story that Raiders coaches wanted to see if their Quarterback was actually studying film or not, so they gave him a stack of blank tapes and told him to look over them. Russel reportedly came back the next day and said he watched the blitz packages they gave him, but how could he when the tapes were blank? This is what Russell had to say about the situation.

Russell goes on to mention how he was dealing with a lot of difficult things in his life at the time and felt like the Raiders didn't give him a fair shake. He also claims that the relationship between him and the Raiders front office fell apart rather quickly and with almost no warning at all.

Russell couldn't finish up the interview without addressing the rumors that he was broke. When asked about his current money situation, this is what JaMarcus had to say on the matter.

JaMarcus Russell might not have turned out to be an exciting superstar like many of us hoped he would be, but he certainly is not lacking in the entertainment department.

