Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson Transfers to Texas A&M and There’s An Obvious Reason Why

LSU quarterbacks have been in the headlines all week for a multitude of reasons.

Whether it was new signee Walker Howard's social media video dancing with new coach Brian Kelly...

Or Howard (#1 quarterback recruit in the country) officially signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday...

Or Myles Brennan announcing he was exiting the transfer portal in the same place he entered it by remaining at LSU...(caution: NSFW language video)

Or the overall debate as to who should start at quarterback for LSU in the Texas Bowl on January 4th if Garrett Nussmeier doesn't get approval from the NCAA to keep his redshirt if he plays...

Or today's news regarding the 2021 Tigers starting QB Max Johnson...

Johnson started 11 of the 12 LSU games this season, before announcing he was entering the transfer portal on December 6th.

Why is he leaving LSU?

As Vin Diesel has said many times on camera, "Nothing is more important than family."

His brother Jake Johnson, the #1 ranked tight end recruit in the country according to multiple recruiting websites, was a longtime LSU commitment until the day after his brother entered the transfer portal.

Following the announcement, Jake Johnson de-committed from the Tigers and ended up signing with Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Johnsons are the son of former NFL Super Bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson.

