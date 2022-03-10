Former LSU Standouts Set to Become NFL Free Agents

NFL free agency will be here soon.

Officially kicking off on Wednesday, March 16th, at noon, many of the league's best available players will ink contracts with new teams.

What will the market be like?

Much better than the previous season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the 2021 NFL salary cap was $182.5.

In 2022, it is increasing by $25.7 million for all teams, with the cap officially set at $208.2 million for next season.

Between the 32 NFL franchises, that's an added $822.4 million in cap space to work with.

Last season, LSU had 47 former players on NFL rosters.

A number of those players are set to become free agents in 2022.

Here is a look at 8.