Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Odalis Pérez Dies Tragically at 44 Years Old
Sad news was reported out of the Dominican Republic yesterday.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Odalis Pérez died after reportedly falling from a ladder.
Pérez's MLB career spanned 11 seasons from 1998 to 2008. He played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Nationals, compiling a record of 73–82 in 252 appearances. He procured 920 strikeouts and had a career ERA of 4.46.
His best season came in 2002 with the Dodgers when he posted a record of 15–10 record and an ERA of 3.00 ERA, earning his lone All-Star selection.
